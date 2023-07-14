Minor girl in Karnataka lodges complaint against father for forced marriage

Bengaluru, July 14 (IANS) A minor girl has lodged a complaint with Bengaluru police against her father for getting her married forcefully, a police official said on Friday

The complaint also named her husband.

The police have arrested the husband and launched a hunt for the father who has disappeared after the lodging of a police complaint. According to police, the 16-year-old victim hailed from Hyderabad.

As per the complainant, her father Sreenu had taken her to his mother's place in Karnataka's Kalaburgi district on June 13. He took her to the village temple the next day and got her married to Shivasharanappa.

The girl claimed that she was forced to get married even as she flatly refused the proposal. And the man, knowing well that she is a minor, got married to her.

On June 15, Shivasharanappa brought her to Bengaluru and locked her up in the house in Bellandur. He tried to force her for physical intimacy but she managed to ward him off by stiff resistance.

On July 12, the girl had called 112 emergency helpline and complained about her plight. The police rushed to the spot and she was rescued and taken to the police station.

Police have slapped the cases against her father and husband under the provisions of Sections 9 and 12 of the Child Marriage Prohibition Act and Section 12 of the Pocso Act as well as Section 34 of IPC.

The husband has been sent to judicial custody and further investigation is on.

