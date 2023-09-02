Minor boy hit by tractor in Assam, dies

Guwahati, Sep 2 (IANS) A minor boy was tragically killed after he was hit by a moving tractor that was carrying sand, officials said.

The incident happened at Kharupetia neighbourhood in Assam's Darrang district on Saturday morning.

According to the police, the minor was apparently playing on the street outside his house when the speeding tractor struck him. The boy instantly died on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Farizul Haque. Although after the accident, the minor was rushed to the nearby hospital, but the doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, a police team went to the area and confiscated the tractor involved in the accident.

The driver of the tractor fled away. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.