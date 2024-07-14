Minnu Mani to captain 18-member India ‘A’ squad on women’s multi-format tour of Australia

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Off-spin all-rounder Minnu Mani has been named captain of the 18-member India ‘A’ women’s squad set to tour Australia for a multi-format series starting from August 7.

India A women are set to play three T20s in Allan Border Field (ABF), Brisbane on August 7, 9 and 11 respectively. They will then play three 50-over matches at Mackay on August 14, 16 and 18 respectively, followed by a four-day match against Australia A at Gold Coast from August 22-25.

The squad also includes capped India players Priya Punia, Shubha Satheesh, Kiran Navgire, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry, Saika Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap and Meghna Singh. Batter Shweta Sehrawat and left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar, who are amongst traveling reserves for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup, are also included in the squad, with the former named as vice-captain.

Shabnam Shakeel (subject to fitness) and S. Yashasri, who were Shweta’s team-mates in the 2023 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup triumph in South Africa, have been included too, so as notable domestic performers Tejal Hasabnis, Shipra Giri, Raghavi Bisht, Priya Mishra and Sayali Satghare. Pacer Saima Thakor, who turned out for UP Warriorz in WPL 2024, has been named as a stand-by player.

India ‘A’ women’s squad: Minnu Mani (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Priya Punia, Shubha Satheesh, Tejal Hasabnis, Kiran Navgire, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (wk), Shipra Giri (wk), Raghavi Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Shabnam Shakeel (subject to fitness), S. Yashasri

Standby player: Saima Thakor

