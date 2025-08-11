Mikey Moore signs long-term Spurs deal on his 18th birthday

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that attacking midfielder Mikey Moore has signed a new long-term contract with the club. The announcement came on the day Moore celebrated his 18th birthday, as he continues his season-long loan spell at Scottish giants Rangers.

“Tottenham Hotspur announce that Mikey Moore has signed a new, long-term contract with the Club,” Spurs said in a statement. “The attacking midfielder, who turns 18 today, is currently on loan at Rangers for the 2025/26 campaign. Mikey’s journey at Spurs began when he was seven years of age – he progressed through the Academy age groups and featured regularly for the Under-18s in 2022/23 while still a schoolboy, playing a key role in our Under-17 and Under-18 Premier League Cup double-winning side.”

Moore’s rise has been rapid. In May 2024, he became the youngest-ever Premier League debutant for Spurs, before making history again five months later as the youngest player to start a league match for the club. He also etched his name into European football history in January, scoring his first senior goal against Elfsborg in the Europa League, breaking Jimmy Greaves’ record as the youngest English scorer in a major European competition.

On August 1, Moore joined Rangers in a straight loan deal with no option or obligation to buy, as Tottenham see him as a key figure in their long-term plans. The teenager is yet to make his debut for the Glasgow side, but both clubs expect him to make a significant impact in Scottish football before returning to North London.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.