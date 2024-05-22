Michael Owen 'very surprised' at Rashford's snub from England’s provisional squad for Euros

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Following Gareth Southgate’s announcement of England’s provisional squad that will play two friendlies before the upcoming Euros, many have questioned the exclusion of experienced players like Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford.

Former English forward Michael Owen has spoken out on the squad announcement claiming he was ‘very surprised’ at Rashford missing out on the squad.

"Very surprised Gareth Southgate has left @MarcusRashford out of his squad. Granted he’s had a poor season by his standards but tournament football is different and he’s always been confident in an England shirt. We’ve many talented attacking players but very few with Rashford's pace. In such a big squad, he was worth the risk," Owen wrote on X.

Rashford like a majority of the players in this Manchester United squad has struggled to gain confidence through the course of the season and has been out of form for a while having scored only 7 goals and providing 2 assists in the 2023/24 campaign.

England’s provisional squad consists of 33 players out of which only 26 will be allowed to travel with the team for the European Championship. Southgate’s side will be playing against Bosnia and herzegovina and Iceland before announcing their final squad.

Jadon Sancho, Dominic Solanke, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Jordan Henderson, James Ward-Prowse, Kalvin Phillips, Eric Dier, Nick Pope, Raheem Sterling, Levi Colwill and Ben White are some of the notable stars that will not be on the plane to Germany for the tournament.

"Wishing Gareth and the boys all the best for the up and coming tournament,” posted the 26-year old Rashford on Instagram.

England will be hoping that they can go all the way and bring the long pending trophy home especially after losing the finals of the previous edition against Italy.

The three lions have never won the European championship and their last major international trophy dates back to the 196 FIFA World Cup.

England Provisional Squad-

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, James Trafford.

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guéhi, Ezri Konsa, Harry Maguire, Jarell Quansah, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Curtis Jones, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton.

Forwards: Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.

