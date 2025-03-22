Miami Open: Alcaraz falls to Goffin in second round; Djokovic ties Nadal for most ATP Masters 1000 wins

Miami, March 22 (IANS) Carlos Alcaraz was defeated 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 by Belgium’s David Goffin in the second round of the Miami Open on Friday (local time). Goffin managed to break the second seed in each set, sealing the win on his second match point when Alcaraz, sliding across the court, couldn't return a forehand that Goffin expertly placed in the corner.

Next for Goffin is American Brandon Nakashima, who triumphed 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 over Roberto Carballes Baena.

Six-time Miami Open champion Novak Djokovic marked his highly anticipated return to the tournament with a dominant 6-0, 7-6(1) win over Australia's Rinky Hijikata, advancing to the third round. This was Djokovic’s first Miami appearance since 2019 and his victory was his 410th ATP Masters 1000 match win, tying him with Rafael Nadal for the most all-time wins in the series.

"I wanted to make a statement to myself and to others, as well, that I'm still able to play on a high level," Djokovic told reporters.

On the other hand, Russian seventh seed Daniil Medvedev, the reigning Miami champion and fresh off a semifinal appearance at Indian Wells, was stunned in the first round, losing 6-2, 6-3 to Spain's Jaume Munar.

Other notable results saw former Miami finalists Casper Ruud and Grigor Dimitrov advance while Australian Nick Kyrgios, who secured his first win since 2022 earlier this week, was defeated 7-6(3), 6-0 by Karen Khachanov.

On the women’s side, Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva, making her Miami Open debut after winning the first part of the Sunshine Double at Indian Wells, crushed Veronika Kudermetova 6-0, 6-2. Andreeva will face Doha champion Amanda Anisimova in the next round.

Polish second seed Iga Swiatek continued her strong form, beating Caroline Garcia 6-2, 7-5 for the second time in as many tournaments. Swiatek will meet Belgian Elise Mertens in the third round after Mertens defeated Peyton Stearns 6-4, 6-1.

Australian Open champion Madison Keys moved on with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Elina Avanesyan from Armenia and will next play Filipino wildcard Alexandra Eala, who triumphed over 25th seed Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(2), 7-5.

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu also advanced with a hard-fought 7-6(6), 2-6, 7-6(3) win over Emma Navarro. Additional women advancing included Spanish 10th seed Paula Badosa and Czech 15th seed Karolina Muchova.

