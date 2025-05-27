MHA, COCOMI hold talks in Delhi; Meitei body vows to help restore peace in Manipur

New Delhi/Imphal, May 27 (IANS) The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the Meitei community apex body, held a meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi on Tuesday and reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to restore peace in the state.

The seven-member delegation of the COCOMI, led by its Convenor Khuraijam Athouba, during the meeting with the MHA officials, expressed its willingness to cooperate in all genuine efforts to restore normalcy.

“We urged the government of India to take prompt and effective action against anti-peace elements that continue to undermine peace initiatives,” Convenor of COCOMI publicity committee, Laikhuram Jayenta, said.

In the meeting, the MHA was represented by A.K. Mishra, Advisor to the MHA on Northeast Affairs and Rajesh Kamble, Joint Director, MHA. Jayenta said that the delegation conveyed the strong sentiments and demands of the people regarding May 20, the Gwaltabi issue, when some security personnel in Imphal East district reportedly instructed the media team to hide the “Manipur State Transport Corporation” signage in front of the bus carrying 20 journalists and some Information Department officials.

He said that the MHA officials assured that the matter has been noted for necessary governmental action.

In the meeting, the COCOMI reiterated its rejection of the legitimacy of militant outfits under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) and engaging with the innocent Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar civilians who are the genuine citizens of the state shall be handled accordingly after sorting out the anti-peace elements.

United Peoples' Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO), which are conglomerates of 23 underground outfits, signed an SoO with the Central government on August 22, 2008, and then there are 2,266 Kuki cadres who have been staying in different designated camps in Manipur.

Congress was in power in Manipur when the SoO was signed.

After Tuesday's meeting with the MHA officials, the COCOMI in a statement said that the organisation expressed deep concern over the growing threats posed by narco-terrorism, cross-border illegal immigration, including widespread illegal opium cultivation, rampant forest encroachment and the deteriorating law and order situation.

The COCOMI delegation highlighted that proceeds from these illicit activities are being used to fund armed groups led by foreign-based individuals.

“Alarmingly, these groups have been in political dialogue with the government of India since 2008 and continue to receive financial support and shelter under the banner of the peace process. COCOMI appealed to the government to urgently review its engagement with these groups,” the statement said.

The COCOMI also demanded to ensure free movement of people in the entire state, including hilly areas, safeguarding farmers’ right to cultivation along with appropriate compensation for their losses, protection of sacred religious sites, justice for missing persons, and the resettlement and redressal of grievances of displaced persons (IDPs).

After a 48-hour shutdown in the six Imphal valley regions on May 21-23, the COCOMI, since May 25, has been spearheading their second phase of agitation in Manipur in protest against the removal of the state’s name from a government bus on May 20.

The COCOMI on May 24 announced a series of intensified agitations, including a daily gherao at the main gate of the Governor’s bungalow.

The COCOMI also demanded a public apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for the May 20 incident, and demanding the resignation of Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, Security Advisor to the government Kuldiep Singh and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, holding them responsible for failing to protect the dignity and integrity of the state of Manipur.

The Manipur government had constituted a two-member committee to probe the May 20 incident.

