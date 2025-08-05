MHA calls on Bengal LoP Adhikari to enquire about attack on his convoy

Kolkata, Aug 5 (IANS) West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday, received a call from the Union Home Ministry enquiring about following an attack on his convoy at Cooch Behar town in Cooch Behar district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally called up former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and former BJP Lok Sabha member from Cooch Behar constituency, Nisith Pramanik, and enquired about the attack on LoP Adhikari.

Thereafter, LoP Adhikari received a call from an official from the Union Home Ministry, who sought details on the attack on the latter's convoy earlier on Tuesday, sources said.

After getting the details on the attack, the Union Home Ministry official also enquired about LoP Adhikari's health condition.

According to sources, the LoP said over the phone that had he not been travelling in a bullet-proof car otherwise he could have died today.

He also thanked the Union Home Ministry for calling him to enquire about the incident.

According to sources, the Union Home Ministry was also concerned about such attacks on LoP Adhikari's convoy.

Sources said that if necessary, the security of LoP Adhikari will be further strengthened.

"Such repeated attacks on his vehicle were matters of concern for the top BJP leadership, especially when state Assembly polls are just scheduled to be held next year," a party insider said.

Earlier on Tuesday, LoP Adhikari said that he would write a letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, State Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, and the State Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, alleging security lapses despite the fact that he was entitled to Z-category security.

LoP Adhikari will also remind the top state government officials that his programme on Tuesday in the Cooch Behar district was held following the Calcutta High Court order.

The development came after LoP Adhikari's convoy was attacked on Tuesday at Cooch Behar town in West Bengal after he reached there to participate in a scheduled protest rally.

LoP Adhikari, along with 65 other BJP legislators, was scheduled to march through the Cooch Behar town to the office of the district police superintendent and submit a memorandum on the attacks on elected BJP representatives in the district in the recent past.

As the convoy of the LoP reached Khagrabari in Cooch Behar town, a group of Trinamool Congress activists rushed from the sides and tried to block the vehicles.

First, the Trinamool Congress workers started protesting by showing black flags to LoP Adhikari.

Soon, the mob turned violent and attacked the LoP's convoy with bamboo sticks, iron rods, and started pelting stones as well as bricks on the cars in the convoy.

Fortunately, LoP Adhikari did not receive any injury because of the bullet-proof glass of the vehicle in which he was travelling.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.