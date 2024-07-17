Meta rolls out ‘verified subscription’ plans for businesses in India

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Meta on Wednesday introduced verified subscription plans for businesses on Facebook and Instagram in India.

The Meta Verified for businesses will offer them with a verified badge, enhanced account support, impersonation protection, and additional features to support discovery and connection.

The plan starts at as little as Rs 639 for a single app per month and goes up to Rs 21,000, which is an introductory discounted rate for two apps per month, said the company.

Meta Verified now offers four subscription plans to give businesses increased options for selecting a plan that’s best suited to their needs.

The subscription plans in India are available for purchase only via iOS or Android at this time for businesses on Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp.

“Businesses have an option to either purchase Meta Verified for Facebook or Instagram or WhatsApp or do a bundled purchase for Facebook and Instagram,” said the company.

Meta last year began with a small test to learn how it can offer the most valuable subscription toolkit to help businesses achieve their goals on its apps.

Earlier this year, Meta also announced the expansion of the initial test from one subscription plan to four.

Last month, the company followed it up with the launch of Meta Verified for businesses on WhatsApp.

The expanded Meta Verified business offering on Facebook and Instagram includes the verified badge along with enhanced account support, impersonation protection, and additional features to support discovery and connection.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.