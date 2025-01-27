Mercedes to unveil 2025 Formula 1 car on February 24

Brackley, Jan 27 (IANS) Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team has confirmed that their 2025 Formula 1 car, the Mercedes-AMG F1 W16 E Performance, will be officially unveiled on February 24. This unveiling marks the dawn of a new era for the Silver Arrows, as they prepare to compete with a refreshed driver lineup following Lewis Hamilton’s departure to Ferrari.

The W16 will be revealed just days after Mercedes showcases its livery at the inaugural season launch event at The O2 in London. While specific details about the location of the car launch are still under wraps, the reveal comes less than a week after the F1 75 season launch event, where all ten teams will gather to preview the upcoming championship.

The W16 will feature a continuation of the sleek black livery introduced in 2020, which was heavily influenced by Hamilton’s advocacy for diversity and inclusion within the sport. Team Principal Toto Wolff recently confirmed that the black color scheme will remain an integral part of the car's design, symbolizing the team’s commitment to their values.

The 2025 season heralds significant change for Mercedes on the driver front. With seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton departing for Ferrari, the team’s lineup now consists of George Russell and rookie Kimi Antonelli.

Russell, who has grown into a leadership role within the team, will guide Antonelli, a rising star making his Formula 1 debut. Antonelli's promotion signals Mercedes’ investment in nurturing young talent, as they look to maintain their competitive edge in the sport.

Mercedes is among the latest teams to announce the launch date of their 2025 car, joining the likes of Williams, Haas, and Ferrari.

After the car launches, all ten teams will travel to Bahrain for pre-season testing, scheduled from February 26 to 28. These three crucial days will allow teams to fine-tune their cars ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, set to take place from March 14 to 16.

