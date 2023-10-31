Men’s ODI World Cup: Mayank Agarwal tags Kohli as 'Gym freak', Rahul 'calm' personality of the team

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Mayank Agarwal shared some of his cricketing experience with the Indian squad inside and outside the field, stating Virat Kohli as a ‘Gym freak’ and KL Rahul as the most calm and composed personality.

In a rapid-fire segment on JioCinema’s show, hosted by Aakash Chopra, Mayank Agarwal talked about the personalities in the squad beyond the pitch, their quirks, funny habits, and much more.

Asked about the gym freak in the team, Mayank named himself but not more than Virat Kohli, “I think I am a gym freak. Probably not more than Virat Kohli but I definitely think I am one.”

He tagged Indian pace bowler Umran Malik as the most social media addict player and wicket-keeper batterKL Rahul as the most ‘calm and composed’ personality in the squad.

Mayank looked very fond of Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s analysis and cricketing knowledge and found him as the future commentator for sure. When asked about the most funniest player in the squad, Mayank replied, “Ishan Kishan. I haven’t played a lot with him but he’s a pretty funny guy.”

However, Mayank thinks of himself as the biggest chatterbox of the team saying “I keep talking, not sledging though. It keeps me a lot more involved in the game.”

“Vidwath Kaverappa (Karnataka First Class player). He’s very optimistic,” said Mayank when asked about the eternal optimist in the team.

Hanuma Vihari who has been out of the Indian cricket team squad for a long time, Mayank remembers him as the biggest cricket nerd of the team

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.