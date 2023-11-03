Men’s ODI World Cup: Jamieson replaces injured Matt Henry in New Zealand squad

Bengaluru, Nov 3 (IANS) Kyle Jamieson has been approved as a replacement for Matt Henry in the New Zealand squad at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Jamieson who has played 13 ODIs for the Blackcaps was previously with the New Zealand squad in India as a cover for Tim Southee earlier in the tournament.

He now gets approved by the Event Technical Committee after Henry was ruled out due to a right hamstring injury sustained during Wednesday's loss to South Africa in Pune.

“Kyle’s on his way over as we speak and we look forward to welcoming him back into the group," said New Zealand coach Gary Stead.

“He’ll likely train with us on Friday with a mind to being available for Saturday’s game.

“His skills and physical attributes always make him a threat with the ball and it’s an added bonus he was able to train with us in the first two weeks of the tournament.

“Kyle was able to train for two full weeks with us earlier in the tournament and has since played a Plunket Shield match - so we’re confident he’ll be able to hit the ground running.”

Henry sustained the injury during a match against South Africa, with an MRI scan confirming he has a grade two lower tear which will require at least two to four weeks to recover from.

Coach Gary Stead said the whole team was thinking of Henry. “We’re gutted for him,” said Stead. “Matt’s been a crucial part of our One Day side for a long time and to see him ruled out as we reach the business end of this tournament is immensely disappointing.

“He’s consistently been ranked inside the ICC top 10 ODI bowlers for the past few years which is testament to his class and skills.

“Moreover, Matt’s a great team man and we’re all going to miss his personality and experience.”

New Zealand made a great start to their Men’s ODI World Cup campaign with four victories. But after that, they have slumped to three consecutive defeats coming against hosts India, five-time champions Australia and South Africa, with their Net Run Rate taking a severe hit.

Blackcaps will face Pakistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, and have their final league match against Sri Lanka on November 9 at the same venue.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.