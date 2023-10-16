Men’s ODI WC: Winning the game against England was a big one for us, back home they will be so proud, says Rashid Khan

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan believes that winning their 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup match against England to send shockwaves in the tournament is a huge one for the side and hoped that the result also made their supporters back at home proud of the team.

Coming into Sunday’s match, Afghanistan had won just once – back in 2015 - in their ODI World Cup participation history. But at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, that turned into two as Afghanistan brought the tournament to life with a 69-run win over England.

While Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ikram Alikhil made crucial half-centuries, Rashid chipped in with a cameo of 23-ball 22 to take Afghanistan to 284 in 49.5 overs. He then took three wickets alongside Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who also took the same number of scalps, to bowl out England for 215 and cause an incredible result in the competition.

"It will be a big celebration back home. We don't have that kind of wins and that kind of situation back home in Afghanistan where people could celebrate. I think cricket is the only source which gives them lots of happiness and lots of good memories and people back home just wait. We have lost so many games but still the kind of support we got from them...and they are so excited for us to be playing in that stage."

"Winning the game against England was a big one for us, back home they will be so proud. Lately, we've had an earthquake back home in Afghanistan in Herat where lots of people lost their lives, more than 3000. Around 2000 people's houses were destroyed. This victory will give them a little bit of smile on their faces and they could little bit forget those tough days," said Rashid to broadcasters Star Sports after the game ended.

At the stadium, Rashid’s name got the loudest cheers from the Sunday crowd of 26,440, majority of which also had supporters of Afghan diaspora based in India’s national capital, when the playing elevens were being announced at the PA system. Just after national anthems were done, few young mascot boys took Rashid’s autograph on some collectibles they had carried along.

When he came out to bat, the crowd, including some kids, began to chant his name vociferously and it hit a crescendo when Rashid was off the mark with a superb drive through extra-cover for four off Mark Wood in the 37th over.

Moreover, there were some chants of ‘Rashid Khan Meri Jaan’ during the game, which added to the heartwarming sight of support for Afghanistan, many of whom consider India as their second home.

"More than the three wickets, it was the 23 runs that were crucial. I was so happy with that, especially the cover drive off Mark Wood. That is something I am more excited about after the game than my three wickets.”

"That was the kind of contribution I wanted to have for the team. Happy after a long time to get three wickets. I was struggling a little bit to get the wickets as well but happy to get them at a very crucial time," added Rashid.

Apart from Rashid, Mujeeb was also one of vital pillars in Afghanistan’s win, making a quick 16-ball 28 with the bat before taking 3-51 to take Player of the Match award, which he dedicated to victims of Herat earthquake. Mujeeb castling Joe Root through the gate with a googly that stayed low in the first power-play to set the ball rolling for Afghanistan’s spinners to put England under pressure and eventually win the match.

"As a spinner, it is very hard to bowl in the powerplay. You have only two fielders outside but that is something I have been working on in the nets. Bowling with the new ball there and I try my best to be as consistent as possible and that is something which made me more effective."

"In the powerplay, you don't have much of the areas to bowl wider or leg stump but I always try my best to bowl stump to stump and make it simple for myself. Whenever I am bowling in the nets, same mindset and same mentality. I am bowling into the wicket and that's where I am enjoying my bowling."

"It's a very proud moment to be here in the World Cup and beating the last World Cup champions. It is a great achievement for the whole nation, for the whole team and I think it is a kind of opportunity and we have worked hard for this day to beat such a big team and so happy for this performance," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

After the match ended, a young boy hugged Mujeeb and began to cry near the dugout area, making for an emotional yet heart-warming scene. An ICC source present at the ground told IANS that the moment was full of warmth and love, with Mujeeb being amazing towards the boy and Rashid promising to give him his gloves only if he stopped crying and started smiling instead.

For the Afghans who live in Lajpat Nagar and Jangpura areas of New Delhi and were present at the ground, their smiles were wide with elation and embraced each other in the stands with ecstasy in their mind and hearts over seeing their team topple the ODI World Cup defending champions, something which Rashid thanked via his post on X.

“We always say that India is like our second home. We had a big crowd and they gave a lot of love to us – that’s the main reason that we love India and the Indian people. Whichever city we are playing in, they come to support and cheer for us. We were really happy with the crowd and the people of Afghanistan here; we respect them and have lots of love for them,” concluded opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

