Men’s ODI WC: Warm-up matches can help you to improve your game by working on your weaknesses, says Waqar Younis

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) With the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup warm-up matches set to start from September 29, legendary Pakistan fast-bowling legend Waqar Younis believes these matches can help players in improving their game by working on their weaknesses.



Pakistan, the 1992 champions, will play two warm-ups matches – against New Zealand on September 29 and Australia on October 3 – before their World Cup tournament opener takes place against the Netherlands on October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

“Warm-up matches gives you an idea about the conditions because you are going to play in another country. It gives you an idea about the conditions of the pitches when you play the warm-up games. Then, if you have some weaknesses in your team, you try to fix those things by playing these games.”

“The intensity and pressure does not remain same as the actual matches. Thus, there are no worries of winning or losing the game, so due to not having those kind of pressures, you can fluently work on your weaknesses. So, I feel every team has already made some plans around these warm-up matches and also will keep an eye on the teams which they will play against because they have to play big matches after these warm-up games with those opponents.”

“So, they will get to know their weaknesses and can exploit them accordingly. I think warm-up matches, as I said, there will be not that kind of intensity, but obviously, you can work on your weaknesses and make your game better,” said Younis to Star Sports.

Hosts India, the 1983 and 2011 champions, will play warm-up matches against defending champions England in Guwahati on September 30, followed by facing the Netherlands on October 3.

“The importance of practice games is similar to tightening nut bolts. So, the Indian team has two practice matches and in those games, they can tighten any screws if they want to, such as batting of Ravindra Jadeja or the combination they are looking forward to play with or the players who are not in great form, they should be given more opportunities so that they can test their game especially in the last few overs. These are the advantages of playing the warm-up matches,” added former India left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan.

Legendary South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn thinks warm-up matches shouldn’t result in injuries to players just before the World Cup begins. South Africa will be playing warm-up matches against Afghanistan and New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram on Septmeber 29 and October 2.

“Yeah, from being a player in the past World Cup and tournaments that I have played in, I think the key thing is you want to play and get out of these warm-up games uninjured, that’s a big key. You want guys to be able to have some form but you have never find a form in a warm-up game.”

“I also think they just want to find their feet, they want to get time under their belts, they want to bat for long periods, they want to have good long spells, and they want to get familiar with the conditions.”

“However, at the end of the day, they really just want to get out these warm-up games unscathed. No injuries, no broken fingers, nothing stupid, no little hamstrings, quad or ankles or something like that. I think that is the big key, you have made it all the way to the World Cup and now you don’t want to get injured,” he concluded.

