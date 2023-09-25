Men’s ODI WC: Sri Lanka still hopes for Wanindu Hasaranga participation in mega event

Colombo, Sep 25 (IANS) 1996 champions Sri Lanka are still having hopes over the participation of injured star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in the upcoming Men's ODI World Cup to be held from October 5 to November 19 in India.

Hasaranga is still recovering from the hamstring injury he picked up during playoffs of the Lankan Premier League last month. The injury meant Hasaranga, 26, was ruled out of Sri Lanka's recent Asia Cup campaign that saw them finish as runners-up in Colombo.

“We are consulting foreign doctors to see whether he needs surgery or not. If he does, he will be out for at least three months. At the moment, the situation is not that great and it’s highly unlikely if he can play the World Cup,” Sri Lanka medical panel head Arjuna de Silva was quoted as saying by The Sunday Times newspaper in Sri Lanka.

In the last few years, Hasaranga has been a vital figure in Sri Lanka’s bowling line-up and topped the wicket charts during the Men's ODI World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe earlier in the year, which Sri Lanka won to seal its spot for the mega event in India.

“Since he is a key weapon in our attack, we are looking at other options to see how best we can get his services at least for important games. All that depends on the opinions of the consultant to whom we are trying to show his reports,” added de Silva.

Sri Lanka are one of just two teams alongside Bangladesh who are yet to name their squad for this year's Men’s ODI World Cup. There is time until September 28 for all ten teams to submit their final group of 15 players to the ICC for the tournament.

Sri Lanka, also the runners-up in 2007 and 2011 editions, will begin their 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup campaign against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 7.

