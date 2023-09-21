Men’s ODI WC: Nortje, Magala ruled out of South Africa squad; Phehlukwayo, Williams named replacements

Johannesburg, Sep 21 (IANS) Fast-bowlers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala have been ruled out of South Africa squad for the upcoming Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in India due to injuries, said Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday.

Their replacements in the 15-player World Cup squad are all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and seam bowler Lizaad Williams. Nortje, 29, experienced lower back spasms during the second ODI against Australia earlier this month, where he bowled only five overs before going off the field.

CSA added Nortje underwent specialist assessments and scans, which have suspected low back (lumbar) stress fracture and will be under the care of a specialist team on the next steps in his recovery.

Regarding Magala, CSA said he was given every opportunity for a full recovery and participation. “Ultimately it was decided that the risk associated with his inclusion in the squad outweighed his obvious value to the team,” it added.

Nortje had missed 2019 ODI World Cup in England due to a fractured right thumb. It comes as a huge blow to South Africa as Nortje has substantial experience of playing in India through his stints with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), apart from previous trips with the Proteas.

“It’s hugely disappointing for Anrich and Sisanda to be missing out on the 50-over World Cup. Both are quality players that add immense value to the Proteas. We sympathize in their omission and will continue to provide all the necessary support as they work towards their return to competitive action.”

“This provides an opportunity for Andile and Lizaad on the global stage. Both players have been part of our winter programs as well as having represented South Africa in the recent white-ball tour against Australia. They offer great skill sets and we’re excited to have them complete the 15-player squad for this year’s World Cup,” said head coach Rob Walter.

South Africa will depart for India on Saturday to prepare for the World Cup. They have two warm-up matches against Afghanistan and New Zealand on September 29 and October 2 in Thiruvananthapuram. They will open their ODI World Cup campaign against 1996 champions Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 7.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen and Lizaad Williams.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.