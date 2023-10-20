Members of Delhi Police's Special Cell team manhandled; FIR lodged

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Some officers of Delhi Police’s Special Cell sustained minor injuries after they were manhandled by a group of people in Delhi, an officer said on Friday, adding an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident.

The Special Cell team was manhandled on Thursday when it had gone to arrest a man -- Rahul -- accused of being involved illegal drug trade, from his residence in Kapashera's Samalkha area.

However, when Rahul was being taken to the police station, the team was surrounded by the group of men, who tried to stop the police officers and also manhandled them.

"In a brief scuffle, three of our officers received minor injuries. An FIR under section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the IPC has been registered at the Kapashera police station. The police have also detained few persons in this connection," a police officer said.

