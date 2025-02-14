Meitei apex body miffed by imposition of President's Rule in Manipur

Imphal, Feb 14 (IANS) The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of the Meitei community on Friday strongly opposed the promulgation of President’s Rule in the state.

However, Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), an apex body of Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur, supported the imposition of President's Rule in the trouble-torn state.

On Friday, the COCOMI said that sudden imposition of President's Rule in Manipur despite the BJP having an absolute majority in the state, is seen as a “deliberate ploy” by the people of the state.

COCOMI spokesman Laikhuram Jayenta told the media that the forced resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in the dead of night, just before a crucial state Assembly session, without any proper explanation to the people, is an outright betrayal of democratic principles.

“The fundamental question remains unanswered. Was this decision made for the welfare of the people? What shocks the people of Manipur and the entire nation even more is the fact that such a drastic decision was taken without even having an alternative leader in place to ensure a smooth transition of governance,” Jayenta said.

He said the failure of Manipur BJP legislators to propose an alternative leader despite holding a majority exposes their true intent.

“They never entered politics for the welfare of the people but for personal gains,” the COCOMI claimed.

Jayenta said that instead of allowing the democratic process to function by conducting an internal election among legislators, they have surrendered their responsibilities.

Demanding an immediate and time-bound process to elect a new leader and restore a popular government at the earliest, the COCOMI spokesman said, “This crisis is not just about leadership, it is about the future of Manipur and the survival of its democratic rights. The people must rise against this injustice and demand the immediate restoration of a legitimate government.”

However, senior tribal leader and ITLF spokesman Ginza Vualzong said that President's Rule is preferable to a change of Chief Minister in Manipur.

"The Kuki-Zo do not trust Meitei anymore, so a new Meitei Chief Minister is still far from comforting. President's Rule will give a ray of hope to the Kuki-Zo, and we believe that it will be one step closer to a political solution,” Vualzong said.

