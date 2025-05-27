Meghalaya govt pushes for UNESCO focus on living root bridges

Shillong, May 27 (IANS) The Meghalaya government has taken ambitious initiatives to bring UNESCO's focus to the iconic natural living root bridges of the mountainous northeastern state, an official said on Tuesday.

A workshop on the ‘Living Root Bridges Cultural Landscape’ was held on Tuesday at the Heritage Club in Shillong.

Addressing the workshop, Principal Secretary, Forest and Environment Department, Sampath Kumar, highlighted that the initiative was originally envisioned by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who expressed a strong commitment to bring UNESCO's focus to the unique living root bridges and assured dedicated funding for the project.

Kumar noted that several research efforts are already underway to study the bridges in depth, with the government working closely with local communities to further the initiative.

Representing UNESCO, Junhi Han, Chief of the Culture Unit at the UNESCO South Asia Regional Office in New Delhi, expressed gratitude to the Meghalaya government for facilitating the study of these bioengineered structures.

She described the living root bridges as extraordinary examples of harmony between nature and humanity.

Han commended the state for promoting these naturally formed structures, which are not products of industrial machinery but the result of indigenous knowledge and skills passed down through generations.

She stressed the importance of conserving this heritage and educating the youth on its significance.

Padma Shri awardee and former UPSC Chairman David R. Syiemlieh shared his appreciation for being part of the discussion titled ‘Guiding the Preparation of World Heritage Nomination Dossier for Living Root Bridges’.

Syiemlieh emphasised the vital role the bridges play for local communities, especially in enabling river crossings. He explained that locals use bamboo and betel nut trunks to direct the roots across streams until they grow into functional footbridges.

Syiemlieh further stated that while some root bridges have been lost over time, many still stand today, some even over a century old.

He underscored their cultural and ecological significance and noted their wide presence across the Khasi and Jaintia Hills. The workshop marked a significant step forward in the ongoing efforts to preserve and potentially nominate the Living Root Bridges of Meghalaya for UNESCO World Heritage recognition.

The root bridges of Meghalaya are an enigma, an integral part of the old Khasi lifestyle that dates back to the times when trekking through thick forests and negotiating fast-flowing rivers was a part of the routine.

The workshop was organised by the Meghalaya government's Department of Arts and Culture, in collaboration with UNESCO, INTACH, and the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.