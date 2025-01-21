Meghalaya CM lays foundation stone of new secretariat

Shillong, Jan 21 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday laid the foundation for the new Secretariat building at Umsawli in New Shillong in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Sniawbhalang Dhar and other cabinet ministers.

The secretariat is being built on a 53-acre plot with an estimated cost of ₹ 1188 crore. The Secretariat and Directorate campus at New Shillong administrative township will be constructed in two phases. The complex will have 68 offices, a 700-person capacity auditorium, facility for 1829 staff, an official statement mentioned.

The foundation of the new secretariat on the 53rd Statehood Day symbolises the government’s commitment to accelerate and push the development of infrastructure in the state.

Laying the foundation of the new secretariat building, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “It is not just a building and a construction that is going to happen. It is the expansion of the city of Shillong.”

Terming that the administrative and knowledge city, which is coming up in New Shillong as a ‘growth centre’, Sangma said, “While we invest in this Secretariat, while we invest in the multiple roads connecting the existing city to this new administrative city. From this administrative city to the new knowledge city, we are laying the foundation for the community, for the people, for the landowners in about 30 sqm to develop this entire new Shillong into a major growth centre for our state”.

He further informed that a 5500 crore investment has already been planned out in the new Shillong area by the government, including close to an additional 10,000 crore investment in the offing.

“This investment will completely transform new Shillong city,” he said while adding, that the secretariat building will act as a catalyst to ensure that we are able to take this dream of ours forward.

“This secretariat is not just a secretariat. This secretariat is a symbol that we as a government and as a state and as people dare to dream big. It is a symbol of the aspirations that we have as a society, as a state and as a government. It is a symbol of hope that we would like to give to the people of the state,” he added.

Stating that many will negate the idea of construction of a new secretariat building, the Chief Minister said, “We are not only focusing on building infrastructure for the future of the state but have accorded equal thrust towards social sectors.”

“Our flagship schemes on youth, farmers and women are ensuring that we raise the living standard of our people. The overall economy of the state has been given a new impetus that is accelerating growth and development. This government is working towards the overall development of our state,” the Chief Minister added.

