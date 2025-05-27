Meghalaya CM launches several key initiatives in North Garo Hills

Shillong, May 26 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday launched several key initiatives to advance Climate Action and Climate Adaptation goals in Meghalaya at Mendipathar in North Garo Hills.

He unveiled the plaques of various initiatives in the presence of PHE Minister Marcuise Marak and Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh and MLAs Marthon Sangma and Rupert Momin, including the inauguration of two newly constructed hostels - Girl’s Hostel at Mendipathar and Tribal Hostel at Resubelpara.

Sangma informed that the Climate Adaptive Community-Based Water Harvesting Project – supported by ADB, is over Rs 500 crore project which will be implemented across all districts of Meghalaya to enhance water resilience and sustainability. He also launched the ‘Megh Adapt Pay’, a project amounting to Rs 47.19 crore. The project is part of the Climate Adaptive Community-Based Water Harvesting Project for afforestation, conservation of existing forests and agricultural land development implemented by the Soil and Water Conservation Department.

The Chief Minister stated that through the project, the community and government will forge a partnership to help protect forests, restore degraded lands, improve ecosystem health, rehabilitate degraded catchment areas, and expand green cover across the state. The Girls’ Hostel at Mendipathar College, constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore, will operate on a not-for-profit model and will be managed by the Awe Self-Help Group (SHG) while the Tribal Girls’ Hostel at Resubelpara, built at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore, will be managed by Ramke Memorial School.

“These hostels will provide a safe, secure, and supportive living environment for girls, especially those from remote areas, and will help them pursue their education without barriers,” the Chief Minister added. He also expressed happiness over the increased pass percentage in SSLC exam and informed that the supplementary exam result has increased the percentage to 96 per cent, which is the highest in Northeast and probably the best in the country.

Sangma said that many speak wrongly about the ‘CM Impact’ guidebook, but ask the students and parents. He said in past, many have used guidebooks for SSLC and many other exams, and CM Impact is an intervention to support students who don’t have access to such guidebooks. “I am extremely satisfied that our children have managed to pass the SSLC exam. The guidebook has helped them immensely. I congratulate the students who passed the exam,” he added.

