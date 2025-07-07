Mega recruitment soon for vacant posts in the state: Maha CM

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced in the state assembly that the government will soon launch a mega recruitment for vacant posts.

He said that the state government has given a 150-day target programme to all departments. Under this programme, the goals have been given to revise the structure, recruitment rules and make recruitment on compassionate grounds 100 per cent. After fulfilling these goals, the state government will conduct a mega recruitment.

He was replying to the motion moved by Bhimrao Keram and others. Keram suggested that the recruitment of vacant posts in the Scheduled Tribe category should be completed. The Chief Minister said that in the past, the government had announced a programme to recruit 75,000 posts, but more than one lakh were recruited.

“There are 6,860 posts in the Scheduled Tribe category in the state that have not been able to submit a caste validity certificate. However, it has been 20 years or more for them. The government has considered these posts from a humanitarian perspective and has made these posts redundant. Those working in these posts will not get a promotion. But the government will not remove them from their posts either. These posts will lapse after their tenure ends. According to the point list in the Scheduled Tribe category, not a single reserved post will be kept vacant,” he said.

Of the 6,860 vacant posts for recruitment in the Scheduled Tribe category, 1,343 have been recruited to the posts reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category. The process of filling the remaining posts is underway.

“The government is trying to bring records on the blockchain method to obtain caste validity certificates. Due to this, it will be convenient to check the documents while verifying the caste certificates. Also, the caste validity certificate verification committees are being empowered. A group of secretaries will be formed to issue validity certificates more quickly and transparently. Action will be taken after studying through this group,” he said.

He said that the Supreme Court has lifted the stay on filling the posts of sanitation workers through inheritance. As per the recommendations of the Lad-Page Committee, action will be taken to fill these posts through inheritance. Recruitment will also be made for the posts for the Scheduled Tribe category in the Public Works Department.

