Medical hub to be created in Tripura : CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Jan 7 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday reiterated that the state government would create a medical hub in the state, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Addressing a lamp lighting and oath-taking ceremony of the second batch of Agartala Government Nursing College at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital Complex here, the Chief Minister said that the state government is working on a priority basis to strengthen the healthcare system and overall infrastructure in the state.

"The Tripura government is trying to further strengthen the health system in the state so that the people of the state do not need to go outside it for advanced and modern medical treatment. To speed up health services, nurses must establish a good relationship with the patients' families while providing services to the patients," said CM Saha, who is himself a dental surgeon.

CM Saha, who also holds the Health portfolio, said the topic of nursing reminds him of Florence Nightingale, the architect of modern nursing.

"She (Florence Nightingale) established the nursing profession as a service-oriented vocation rather than merely a profession. She healed the seriously injured and dying soldiers in the Crimean War through her dedicated service. Some people are born in this world and are forever remembered through their work. One such person was Florence Nightingale, who spread nursing practices worldwide," the Chief Minister said.

He emphasised that the nursing management of any institution must be robust.

CM Saha said that alongside doctors, nurses can enhance the reputation of the institution through their service.

"There is no substitute for hard work. The students of this nursing institution must move forward, guided by the ideals of Florence Nightingale. One must remember that the work entrusted to me must be done with utmost dedication. Every word of the oath you took today must be upheld and fulfilled with sincerity," he added.

He mentioned that this year, 49 students have joined the nursing institution, compared to 48 students the previous year.

"Now, Tripura offers around 400 MBBS seats in three medical colleges. The newly established Tripura Medical College authorities have applied for 50 more seats. If approved, the number of medical seats would increase to about 450. An increase in medical students would benefit the state," he added.

