Media asked to maintain safe distance amid farmers' Delhi Chalo march

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) Media persons at Shambhu border were advised to maintain a safe distance during the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers on Sunday.

Farmers, under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, will resume their march towards Delhi with a 101-member delegation starting their protest from Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab at noon.

Addressing the media, the police emphasised the importance of maintaining distance while covering the protest for safety reasons.

Speaking to IANS, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nanak Singh stated, "Media coverage is not being stopped, but it is crucial to prioritise safety. We request media persons to cover the events from a safe distance to avoid any incidents that might lead to injuries or losses."

Singh noted that during the initial march two days ago, three media persons were injured. He informed that to prevent a recurrence, a letter was sent to the DPRO Patiala, instructing media coverage to be conducted from a safe distance.

"It is up to the discretion of media persons to ensure their safety while reporting," Singh added.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher acknowledged the SSP's instructions and added, "The SSP assured us that junior police officers who misbehaved with media persons will be instructed to not repeat such actions. The situation has now been clarified for the media."

Earlier, Pandher had slammed the Punjab government for restricting media access near Shambhu border.

Responding to Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur's directive to keep media one kilometre away from the protest site, Pandher remarked, "Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal, who once criticised the Modi government for oppressing farmers, have now shown their true colours."

"The Punjab government is stopping the media on instructions from the Centre. We condemn this and demand answers from the Chief Minister," he told IANS.

Security measures have been significantly strengthened at the Shambhu border as farmers continue their protests. Internet services in Ambala have been suspended until December 9, and gatherings of more than five people have been prohibited by the Ambala administration.

Pandher also claimed that 16 farmers were injured during recent confrontations, accusing the government of failing to address their grievances.

Farmers have outlined a series of demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), debt waivers, and pensions for farmers and agricultural labourers. They also oppose any hike in electricity tariffs and demand justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Additional demands include reinstating the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and providing compensation to the families of farmers who lost their lives during the 2020-21 agitation.

Despite heightened security and restrictions, farmers remain determined to march to Delhi and press their demands, signalling continued tensions between the farming community and the government.

