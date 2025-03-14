Measles cases in Europe doubled in 2024, highest since 1997: WHO

London, March 14 (IANS) Measles cases in Europe doubled in 2024, reaching the highest level since 1997, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said, emphasizing the need for vaccinations to curb the spread.

A total of 127,350 measles cases were reported in the Europe last year, twice the 2023 figure, according to an analysis by WHO and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). The region accounted for one-third of all measles cases worldwide in 2024, the report said.

Romania recorded the highest number of infections, exceeding 30,000 cases, followed by Kazakhstan with 28,147. In recent outbreaks in England, one in five infected children required hospitalisation, said Dr Doug Brown, chief executive of the British Society for Immunology.

Measles, one of the most contagious viruses, can cause severe complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis, diarrhea, dehydration, and even blindness. It can also weaken the immune system by erasing its memory of past infections, making survivors more susceptible to other diseases.

Vaccination remains the most effective protection, Xinhua news agency reported.

Despite this, 500,000 children across the region missed their first measles vaccine (MCV1) dose in 2023, WHO warned.

"Without high vaccination rates, there is no health security," said Dr Hans P. Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe. "Every country must step up efforts to reach under-vaccinated communities."

According to the World Health Organisation, Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus. It spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can cause severe disease, complications, and even death.

Measles can affect anyone but is most common in children.

Measles infects the respiratory tract and then spreads through the body. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, running nose and a rash all over the body.

Being vaccinated is the best way to prevent getting sick with measles or spreading it to other people. The vaccine is safe and helps your body fight off the virus.

Before the introduction of measles vaccine in 1963 and widespread vaccination, major epidemics occurred approximately every two to three years and caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths each year.

An estimated 107 500 people died from measles in 2023 – mostly children under the age of five years, despite the availability of a safe and cost-effective vaccine.

