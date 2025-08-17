McAtee leaves Man City to join Nottingham Forest on five-year deal

London, Aug 17 (IANS) James McAtee has left Manchester City to sign for Nottingham Forest on five-year deal. The move ended an 11-year association with his boyhood club for the 22-year-old attacking midfielder, having first joined Man City academy at Under-11 level.

McAtee has scored seven times in 34 appearances for his boyhood Club, Manchester City. He enjoyed two successful spells on loan at Sheffield United from 2022, playing 75 times for the Blades, scoring 14 times and registering eight assists.

It was a season of firsts for the midfielder in 2024/25, who netted his first Premier League goal for City, scored his first career hat-trick in the FA Cup third round, and opened his account on Europe’s biggest stage with a goal on his second appearance in the Champions League.

Upon signing McAtee, said, “I feel ready for a new challenge and the Club had a great season last year so I want to help build on that and show what I can do.

“I’m so happy to be here and really looking forward to getting started with my new teammates and I know the ambition of everyone associated with the Club which is something I want to be a part of.”

McAtee joined Forest having recently lifted the UEFA Under-21 Euros in June 2025, when he captained England’s Young Lions and proved a pivotal figure for Lee Carsley’s side, including a Player of the Match performance as England beat Germany 3-2 to lift the trophy.

Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson said, "“After captaining England to the U21 European Championship title, James took some time to reflect on his next step - and we’re thrilled he’s chosen Forest. We are proud to now have three extremely exciting young talents from the group that lifted the U21 EURO trophy with Elliot, Omari and now James.

“There was strong interest in James, but he showed a real determination to join us. Our players have been excited about the possibility of him arriving, and now we can officially welcome him into the group.”

