Mbappe's idol Ronaldo congratulates Frenchman on long-awaited Real Madrid transfer

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Kylian Mbappe has been dreaming of playing for Real Madrid ever since he was a kid. Watching his Idol, Cristiano Ronaldo light up the Santiago Bernabeu fuelled him to do the same.

Lifelong dream turned into a reality on Monday when he was announced as the newest Los Blancos player. To add icing to the cake, it was none other than Ronaldo himself congratulated the 25-year old French forward on his long-awaited move to Spanish club.

"My turn to watch, Excited to see you light up the Bernabeu… hala Madrid!" read the comment by Ronaldo on Mbappe’s post.

Many footballers in the likes of Marcelo and Tchouameni also took to social media to congratulate the 2022 World Cup golden boot winner on his latest move.

"A dream come true, So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @realmadrid Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. ¡Hala Madrid!" read Mbappe wrote on social media posts whiile sharing a throwback picture with Ronaldo.

This news comes two days after Real Madrid won their record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League trophy thanks to two late goals by Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr.

Madrid’s team was already stacked with world class talents and a dynamic squad before the addition of Mbappe and Endrick.

The two will be eying to win their first trophy with the Galacticos when they face Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup on August 15 (IST)

