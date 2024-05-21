Mbappe’s mother all but confirms 25-year old's transfer to Real Madrid: Report

Paris, May 21 (IANS) Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, one of the biggest transfer saga has never been closer to being finalized. In recent events, Mbappe’s mother has all but confirmed the imminent move to Santiago Bernabeu.



As per a report by French media outlet RMC Sports, Kylian Mbappe threw a farewell party for his friends at Gigi, a restaurant in Paris where many of his friends and colleagues made an appearance. The Frenchman’s mother and agent, Fayza Lamari was seen making an early exit from the party where she was asked where Kylian would be heading to this summer.

“I think you all already know,” she said to the reporters.

Another important fact to address is that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was not present at the party following the rumors that the two got into a shouting match ahead of the 25-year-old’s final game at the Parc Des Princes.

Real Madrid will be playing in the UEFA Champions League final on June 2 against Borussia Dortmund at the iconic Wembley Stadium. It is said that Mbappe’s arrival will be announced after the upcoming final which could see Madrid extend their European dominance to 15 UCL trophies.

Mbappe’s contract runs till the end of June so it will be up to PSG whether Madrid can announce his arrival before the start of the Euros 2024. The 2022 World Cup Golden Boot winner is said to have signed a five-year contract with the Los Blancos.

