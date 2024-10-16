Mayor of Mongolia's capital re-elected

Ulan Bator, Oct 16 (IANS) Khishgee Nyambaatar, Mayor of Mongolia's capital, has been re-elected for a second term, according to the city's Mayor's press office.

The 45-seat Citizens' Representative Council of Ulan Bator re-elected Nyambaatar with a majority vote after the ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP) secured a landslide victory in the local elections held last Friday, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Local government elections in Mongolia are conducted every four years, following regular parliamentary elections.

On this occasion, Nyambaatar, the Governor of the Capital City and the Mayor of Ulaanbaatar City, said, "The next four years will be years of great construction and rapid development for the citizens of the capital. The 2024-2028 action program for the Capital's Governor and Ulaanbaatar's Mayor aligns with the agenda proposed by the Mongolian People's Party Committee for the 2024 election of the People's Representative Council of the Capital City."

In the parliamentary elections held on June 28, the MPP achieved a narrow victory, winning 68 of the 126 contested seats, while the Democratic Party (DP) secured 42 seats. The Hun Party, which translates to "Person" in Mongolian, won eight seats, and both the Civil Will-Green Party and the National Coalition each garnered four seats.

Following the parliamentary elections, the MPP formed a coalition government with the DP and the Hun Party.

