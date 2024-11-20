Maxwell likely to be out of action for a month due to hamstring tear

Melbourne, Nov 20 (IANS) Australia's veteran all-rounder Glenn Maxwell faced a significant setback after scans revealed a grade two tear in his left hamstring, casting doubt on his availability for the start of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Maxwell sustained the injury while fielding during the third T20 against Pakistan in Hobart on Monday. He was seen grabbing at his hamstring and hobbling off Bellerive Oval during Australia's third T20 international against Pakistan on Monday.

The injury also disrupts Maxwell’s push for a Test recall ahead of Australia's two-match series in Sri Lanka in February 2025. He last played Test cricket in 2017. Additionally, he will now likely miss a Sheffield Shield game that he planned to use as preparation for the BBL season.

Cricket Victoria on Wednesday confirmed the news to Australian Newswire, news.com.au, that the injury will keep the 36-year-old sidelined for at least four weeks, a crucial period ahead of the BBL and the upcoming international schedule.

The Big Bash League season will begin on December 15, with Melbourne Stars set to face the Perth Scorchers. Maxwell facing a race against time to regain fitness for the tournament opener.

The batting alrounder was also planning for a Prime Minister XI team against India in Canberra in less than 10 days.

Maxwell had expressed optimism about his Test return earlier this year. “They’ve been pretty open to selecting outside the box for players who do well in those conditions,” he said in August. “You’ve got to have a really solid game plan against spin and a really good idea of how to tackle them in those conditions – it’s a different beast," he had said.

