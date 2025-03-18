A matter of pride for us: Shahdol-based 'Mini Brazil' footballers on PM Modi's admiration

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh), March 18 (IANS) The Vicharpur village of Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, popularly known as 'Mini Brazil', is in the spotlight again.

The reason behind this is the words of praise for its football tradition, from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his conversation with American podcaster Lex Fridman. The players of Vichharpur village are thrilled over receiving admiration from the Prime Minister.

National football player Naresh Kumar Kunde, speaking to IANS, said, "Football has been played in our village for generations. Football is in the blood of everyone in this village, from children to elders."

Sharing his own journey, Naresh Kumar Kunde said that he started playing football at the age of seven and learnt the tricks of the game from his father and grandfather. Currently, he is working as a PT teacher in a government institution and after returning from there, he comes to the ground daily to teach football to the children.

State-level player Aditya Kunde said that he has been playing football from a very young age. He practises for three to four hours every day. His dream is to play for the country.

National player Manish Singh God said that Vicharpur village is tribal-dominated and he is the third generation football player from his family.

“The population of the village is around 700 to 750 and every house has national-level football players,” he said.

Manish further said that the players do not have sufficient sports equipment, due to which 70-80 boys and girls of the village are not able to play at the national level.

Coach Lakshmi said that she has been playing football in the village since childhood and has participated in nine national and three university-level competitions so far.

She expressed happiness that her village has become famous as 'Mini Brazil' in the country and the world.

Football is the lifeline of this village and has been played here for generations. Almost every family in this village has produced either state or national-level football players.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.