Mass grave case: K'taka BJP announces 'Dharmasthala Chalo' protest on Sept 1; demands NIA probe

Bengaluru, Aug 25 (IANS) Condemning the Congress-led state government's handling of the mass grave case and the propaganda against Dharmasthala temple located in Mangaluru district, the Karnataka BJP, on Monday, called upon the Hindu community to participate in the "Dharmasthala Chalo" campaign on September 1, organised by the party's state unit.

Speaking to the media at the state BJP office -- Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, the State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra appealed to the Congress-led state government and said, "I urge all Hindus and people of all communities, women, youth and others to arrive in lakhs and take part in the campaign. This is a non-political programme and also taken up to restore the honour and sanctity of Dharmasthala."

"Crores of devotees and Hindus will urge the Chief Minister to immediately hand over the investigation into the Dharmasthala incident to the National Investigation Agency (NIA)," BJP leader Vijayendra added.

He said that if an NIA probe is ordered, devotees and the people of the state will have confidence in the state government.

Therefore, the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must take this decision immediately, he added.

Declaring that this demand will be placed forward, he announced a call for "Dharmasthala Chalo" on September 1.

"The state government, which has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, must be given a strong message. The entire Hindu society should participate in this movement demanding an NIA probe," BJP leader Vijayendra appealed.

"On September 1, a massive convention will be organised," he said.

"People from every Assembly constituency and all districts of the state will reach Dharmasthala in large numbers. I express confidence that lakhs of people will participate," he reiterated.

"On the day of departure to Dharmasthala, Hindus in their towns and villages should first visit local temples, perform puja, and then proceed in processions before heading to Dharmasthala. On that day at 2 p.m., a massive convention will be held at Dharmasthala to raise awareness and to issue a warning to the state government," BJP leader Vijayendra said.

"The Dharmasthala incident has brought disrepute to the state government, and it must clear itself of this stain. A thorough investigation must be conducted into the organisations and forces behind this misdeed," he added.

He also warned that malicious forces spreading false propaganda may attempt similar conspiracies against other Hindu temples.

"Why was the Chief Minister in such a hurry in the Dharmasthala matter? This remains a mystery," he remarked.

BJP leader Vijayendra questioned the state government by referring to the unidentified complainant, saying: "If a random man beats a drum while passing through the holy shrine of Dharmasthala, what is his background? Which forces and organisations are behind him? This should have been investigated or the Chief Minister should have sought an Intelligence report and taken a clear decision."

He said that the Dharmasthala issue has sparked widespread discussion at the state, national, and international levels for the past one month.

He criticised the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying that "as soon as they heard of an individual filing a complaint, they hurriedly announced an SIT probe".

"The Chief Minister and his Ministers initially said the Mangaluru police themselves would conduct the probe. But the very next day, they said it would not be handed to the SIT. Then again, after a day, the CM announced that an SIT probe would indeed be held," BJP leader Vijayendra said.

"On Saturday, the Chief Minister categorically said the probe will not be handed to the SIT, but in a day's time, he reversed his stance. Why did the CM change his position overnight? Which organisations and individuals pressured him? Without proper consultation regarding the sacred Dharmasthala shrine, the CM suddenly changed his decision," he charged.

"All this must be made public," he demanded.

He also questioned the Congress-led state government, saying, "How much faith does CM Siddaramaiah really have in God? What devotion does he hold toward Lord Manjunatheshwara and Annappa Swami of Dharmasthala? I do not know. But crores of devotees have unwavering faith in them. For these devotees, Dharmasthala is not just a temple but a sacred pilgrimage centre with decades of tradition. I had believed the CM too understood this," he said.

Recalling the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede tragedy, BJP leader Vijayendra said, "Because the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister tried to gain cheap publicity, 11 innocent people lost their lives and 30 to 40 others were seriously injured. Similarly, in the Dharmasthala matter too, the CM has taken a hasty decision. Malicious propaganda has been spread on social media against Dharmasthala, deeply hurting the sentiments of crores of devotees. Devotees are pained."

BJP MP P.C. Mohan, former Minister K. Gopalaiah, MLA S.R. Vishwanath, State BJP General Secretary Preetham Gowda, former MLC Y.A. Narayanaswamy, and State BJP Secretary H.C. Tammesh Gowda were also present.

Asked what if the state government outrightly rejects NIA probe into the Dharmasthala mass grave case, BJP leader Vijayendra said that the Hindu community has the capacity to give a befitting reply to the government.

He also added that the SIT probe has turned out to be joke.

