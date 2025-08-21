Stock Market August 21, 2025: Coal India, RVNL, HAL Among 5 Key Ex-Dividend Stocks

Coal India, RVNL, HAL, Thomas Cook, and Honda India Power are among the five significant equities that will trade ex-dividend today, August 21, 2025.

These corporations, like many others, have set August 21 as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders for dividend payments. To qualify for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors must have purchased stock in these companies at least one day prior to the record date.

Coal India: Coal India's Board of Directors proposed a final dividend of ₹5.15/- per share with a face value of ₹10/- for fiscal year 2024-25, in line with the Audit Committee's recommendations. This recommendation is subject to member acceptance at the company's next Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The dividend will be paid out within 30 days following the announcement at the AGM.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) has suggested a final dividend of ₹1.72/- per share (17.20%) for fiscal year 2024-25, which requires shareholder approval at the next AGM. The final dividend will be paid within 30 days of being declared at the AGM.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL)'s Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹15/- per fully paid-up equity share of ₹5/- for fiscal year 2024-25, subject to approval by members at the next Annual General Meeting.

Thomas Cook (India): The business has suggested a final dividend of ₹0.45.

In fiscal year 2025-26, Honda India Power Products Ltd. would pay a 1,000% interim dividend (equal to ₹100/- for each equity share valued at ₹10/-. The dividend will be payable on or before September 11, 2025.

Here's a list of other stocks that will trade ex-dividend:

Amj Land Holdings recommended a dividend of ₹0.20 per share.

Bhandari Hosiery Exports has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.02 per share.

BSL recommended a final dividend of ₹0.80 per share.

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries has recommended a final dividend of ₹3.00 per share.

Manorama Industries has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.60 per share.

Pudumjee Paper Products has recommended a dividend of ₹0.60 per share.

Relaxo Footwears has recommended a final dividend of ₹3.00 per share.

Styrenix Performance Materials has recommended an interim dividend of ₹31.00 per share.



