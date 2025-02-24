February 26 Stock Market Holidays for Maha Shivaratri

Indian share markets, such as BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), will see a total of 14 trading holidays for the year 2025. Among them, there is Wednesday, February 26, as a holiday in observance of Mahashivratri 2025.

As per the 2025 stock market holiday list, BSE and NSE trading will be closed for the Wednesday session on February 26. This implies that no trading activity will be happening at the Indian stock market during this week on Wednesday.

Besides Mahashivratri, the stock market will also be closed on several other occasions during the year. The stock market will remain closed on Friday, March 14, for Holi and Monday, March 31, for Id-Ul-Fitra (Ramzan Id).

The holidays are listed as follows:

Mahashivratri - February 26

Holi - March 14

Id-Ul-Fitra (Ramzan Id) - March 31

Shri Mahavir Jayanti - April 10

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti - April 14

Good Friday - April 18

Maharashtra Day - May 1

Independence Day - August 15

Ganesh Chaturthi - August 27

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra - October 2

Diwali - October 21

Diwali Balipratipada - October 22

Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti - November 5

Christmas - December 25

Investors and traders are requested to schedule their trading activities accordingly, considering the holidays for trading announced by the stock exchanges.

Also read: February 26, 28; Two Bank Holidays in India