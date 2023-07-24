Mark Zuckerberg promoted to blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Meta Founder & CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been awarded his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu by his coach Professor Dave Camarillo after several years of training.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “Honoured to be promoted to compete at blue belt for Guerrilla San Jose team.”

Camarillo was also awarded a fifth-degree black belt.

“You’re a great coach and I’ve learned so much about fighting and life from training with you,” said Zuckerberg.

Camarillo replied: “Absolutely honoured to know you and learn from you. Thank you for your support and your amazing display of discipline!.”

Meta CEO made headlines earlier this year for winning gold and silver in his white belt division in a local Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has five types of belts, starting with white, moving up to blue, purple, brown, and finally black.

It can take up to 10 years to achieve a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

The news comes as Zuckerberg and fellow tech billionaire Elon Musk have apparently agreed to a fight.

Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a cage fight after referring to him as a 'cuck' in one of his tweets.

Zuckerberg replied: “Send me the location.”

Tensions between the two seemingly worsened with the release of Meta’s Threads, which is a rival app to Musk’s Twitter (now X).

Meta launched its 'Threads' application earlier this month for Android and iOS users in 100 countries.

Threads already crossed 150 million user sign-ups.

Meanwhile, American YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has given Musk and Zuckerberg a $100 million offer to take their much-anticipated cage fight to the Middle East and donate all proceeds to charity.

"I have a $100 million offer for Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to take this fight to the Middle East, to promote it, to put it on for charity," Paul announced during an episode of his podcast.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.