Mark Zothanpuia joins East Bengal FC on three-year deal

Kolkata, June 22 (IANS) East Bengal FC has signed promising India U-23 player Mark Zothanpuia on a three-year contract that will run until the end of the 2026-27 season.

“It’s a dream for any young Indian player to play for a big club like East Bengal. Kolkata is the Mecca of Indian football and I can’t wait to experience the amazing support from the East Bengal fans. I am grateful to Coach Carles and the East Bengal management for showing faith in me,” said Zothanpuia.

Born in Mizoram, Zothanpuia was part of FC Pune City’s youth team and Hyderabad FC’s reserve team before being promoted to Hyderabad FC’s first team in the 2020-21 season. The 22-year-old rose to prominence in the previous season, starting regularly for Hyderabad FC and emerging as one of their key players. Zothanpuia was part of HFC’s 2021-22 ISL winning Squad.

East Bengal FC Head Coach Carles Cuadrat highlighted Zothanpuia’s versatility, saying, “Mark is a young player with excellent qualities. His versatility will allow us to consider him for different roles to help the team. He has gained a decent amount of ISL experience and is joining Emami East Bengal at the right phase of his career, to reach the next level as a player. We’ll give him the right environment to ensure his growth and success.”

Zothanpuia played a total of 1,971 minutes across 24 matches (18 in the ISL, 3 in the Kalinga Super Cup and 3 in the Durand Cup) last season. Primarily a midfielder, Zothanpuia seamlessly adapted to the left-back position where his consistency earned him a spot in the India U-23 squad for the friendlies against Malaysia in March this year.

Having played as left back, left wing-back, defensive midfielder and centre back in the 2023-24 ISL, Zothanpuia registered 1 assist, 81% passing accuracy, 23 key passes, 73 successful duels, 95 recoveries, 20 interceptions and 26 clearances, besides creating 24 chances in 18 appearances.

