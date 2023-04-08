Marathon race walk mixed relay unveiled as new event for Paris Olympics

Paris, April 8 (IANS) World Athletics on Saturday released the format for the new race walking mixed gender event that will make its debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The new marathon race walk mixed relay, which takes the place of the men's 50-kilometer race walk, will feature 25 teams. Each team will consist of one male and one female athlete, who will alternate to complete the marathon distance (42.195km) in four legs of "approximately equal distance".

According to World Athletics, the marathon distance was selected "because of its existing popularity in athletics and link to the traditions of the Olympic Games."

The new event will be held on the same course as the men's and women's 20km race walking events, a one-kilometer loop at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, and is estimated to be completed in around three hours, a Xinhua report said.

"This format is designed to be innovative, dynamic and unpredictable. We believe it will be easily understood by fans, will feature exciting competition and, importantly, it will ensure full gender equality across the Olympic track and field program for the first time," said World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon.

World Athletics is yet to publish the team qualification pathway for the new event.

