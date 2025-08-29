‘Maratha quota activists not terrorists’: Hold talks before issue escalates, says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that Manoj Jarange-Patil and his supporters are not terrorists and the government should directly hold talks with them instead of speaking to others.

Thackeray targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying that the protestors hope that the policymakers will accept their demands, adding that the government should not let this protest escalate further.

“The police have ordered the hotel operators not to give hotels in Mumbai to the protesters. The promise made by the government last year should be fulfilled. If there is no sense in taking a stand in the government, then why is Fadnavis not fulfilling the promise made by Shinde?” he said.

Thackeray took a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Shinde, saying that Mumbai is the capital of Marathi people, will they (pro Maratha activists) go to Surat or Guwahati to seek justice?

“Fadnavis was saying that if their government comes, they will provide justice, others (Shinde) said that they had taken the oath of Maharaj. Now that they have come to Mumbai, their demands should be accepted. You brought your government after our government fell. Ask those in whose hands the government is, I have nothing in my hands,” he said.

Referring to Fadnavis’ statement that some people are firing salvos by putting the gun on the shoulder of Jarange-Patil, Thackeray instead said ask Fadnavis, who has put the gun on Jarange-Patil’s shoulders?

“To whom Fadnavis has referred, especially when all is not well in the MahaYuti alliance. Why is the problem not resolved even after becoming Chief Minister again, as he (Fadnavis) will complete a year in November this year? Jarange-Patil has been cheated. The government should take a stand. Ganesh festival is going on, he did not come here to create riots.”

Thackeray further took a dig at Eknath Shinde, saying that those who had said that they would provide reservations have fled to their village.

“Come and meet the protesters,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shinde also attacked Uddhav Thackeray, saying that he has no moral right to speak on the Maratha reservation issue.

“If he had the courage, why did he not show it when he was the Chief Minister?” he claimed.

