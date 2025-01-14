Many best wishes to all countrymen: PM Modi on Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the various festivals, including Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu, being celebrated across the country on Tuesday.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, PM Modi wished people, hoping it would bring new energy and enthusiasm. In a post on social media X, he said (in Hindi), "Many best wishes to all countrymen on Makar Sankranti. May this holy festival dedicated to the Uttarayan Sun bring new energy and enthusiasm into your life."

Along with Makar Sankranti, the people are also celebrating the 'Uttarayan', which is an astronomical event of the sun's transition from the southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere. It is considered an auspicious period in Hindu cosmology. The sun's movement from Dakshinayana to Uttarayana is significant as per ancient Vedic beliefs.

Greeting the nation on this occasion, PM Modi wrote on X, "Have a wonderful Uttarayan! May this festival bring success and happiness in everyone’s lives."

Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu or Maghor Bihu, is also being celebrated today. It is one of Assam's most anticipated festivals, a vibrant celebration of the harvest season that marks the transition into the new year. It is a festival to express gratitude for a bountiful harvest and celebrate the rich agricultural heritage of Assam.

Wishing the best on the day, PM Modi said, "Best Wishes on Magh Bihu! We celebrate the abundance of nature, the joy of harvest and the spirit of togetherness. May this festival further the spirit of happiness and togetherness."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his heartfelt greetings to devotees on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Coinciding with the Maha Kumbh festival, which commenced on Monday with the 'Pavitra Snan,' Makar Sankranti marked the second day of the celebrations. Devotees thronged the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to take the 'Amrit Snan' at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

Taking to X, CM Yogi shared, "This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today, on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of folk faith 'Makar Sankranti', congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj!"

