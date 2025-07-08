Mansukh Mandaviya kicks off Weightlifting League, says ‘Mirabai Chanu is the perfect role model’

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) The Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated the 2025 season of the ASMITA league in Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. The 2025 season of ASMITA began with the weightlifting league, where 42 girls are participating in eight different weight categories in the two-day event being held in the Open category.

In the current financial year 2025-26, 852 leagues across 15 sports disciplines have been planned. The leagues spread across the states and Union Territories will feature over 70,000 female athletes. Last season, 550 leagues were conducted across 27 sports disciplines that enabled the participation of 53,101 female athletes.

“It is our mission to create opportunities at every level and then spot talent and groom them. I see there is a lot of fire in the eyes of these kids who have turned up here in Modinagar. I am sure we will be able to find another Mirabai Chanu,” said Mandaviya.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu was among the host of dignitaries who were present at the inauguration of the ASMITA weightlifting league. Boosting the morale of the participants was Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse.

“ASMITA is a big pillar in our robust sports programme. Women have demonstrated their ability to excel in sports, and the sky is the limit for them. The intent in the eyes of the kids is something that needs to be cultivated,” said Raksha Khadse.

“You can’t have a better role model than Mirabai Chanu. Having come from a remote Manipur village and achieved excellence at the highest levels, she has created a benchmark for all women weightlifters. Her presence should inspire the young girls who are taking part in weightlifting,” said Dr. Mandaviya.

He also reiterated the government’s “360 degrees” commitment to sports and emphasised how this is reflected in the sports budget that has increased fourfold in the last 10 years.

“We are looking to reach every corner of India and tell aspiring sportspersons that we now have a pathway for you to rise and shine. Our Khelo Bharat Niti (sports policy) has been designed in this manner, and having collaborated with the National Education Policy, we are giving a lot of impetus to school sports. These will be reflected in the Khelo India calendar that we have created. There will be no dearth of opportunities."

Olympian Mirabai said the ASMITA Leagues, which started in 2021, have been a huge boon for women in sports. “Its tiered structure is perfectly scripted. Everyone now has a vision of how to make it to the highest level. We didn’t get such opportunities, and that’s why ASMITA is a blessing for women who want to play a sport and dream big,” said Mirabai.

