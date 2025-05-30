Manohar Lal seeks ADB support for model projects to lead India's urban growth

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal on Friday urged Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda to initiate demonstration projects that could serve as lighthouse models for future urban development in India.

The meeting was held at Shram Shakti Bhawan here to discuss the ADB’s unflagging support and investment in the Indian urbanisation, and highlighted potential areas of investment to achieve the glorious vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047".

The minister and the ADB chief discussed a range of issues, addressing India’s development in mass transit systems, inclusive housing, urban sanitation and infrastructure, urban governance and reforms. The minister highlighted the expanse of the development boom in the mobility sector, as successful models of multi-modal transit systems are being deployed and scaled up throughout the country, according to an official statement issued after the meeting.

Manohar Lal also underscored the significant progress made under key flagship missions such as Swachh Bharat Mission, AMRUT, and PMAY-Urban, and underscored the opportunity for the ADB to align its investments with India's urban development agenda to advance the shared vision of creating sustainable, inclusive, and connected cities.

ADB President Kanda congratulated India for the steadfast growth witnessed in the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) and called the progress impressive. He also commended on how the rail network tactfully managed air pollution, transportation and social challenges, and how it is a matter of immense pride to be associated with the project. Continuing on this pattern of growth, he advised how such efforts can be amplified by using integrated planning and holistic development, ensuring the involvement of private players equipped to deploy innovation on the ground for path-breaking results.

Both discussed the need for the Urban Challenge Fund to be forward-looking in its design, with strong support from Municipal Corporations to improve the bankability of projects. The Minister appreciated ADB’s collaboration in developing knowledge frameworks aligned with the priorities outlined in the Union Budget 2025–26. The Fund envisions cities as growth hubs, serving as blueprints for transforming water, sanitation, and waste services in 100 Indian cities.

