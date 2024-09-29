'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi hails return of artefacts from US, calls it triumph for India's heritage

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 114th episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday, reflected on his recent visit to the US and the return of nearly 300 ancient artefacts that had been trafficked out of India.

Expressing pride in India's rich cultural heritage, PM Modi shared, "We are all very proud of our heritage. I always emphasise 'Development as well as Heritage'. During my recent visit to the US, there has been considerable discussion about the return of our ancient artefacts. The US government has handed back approximately 300 artefacts to India. US President Biden personally showed me some of these items at his private residence in Delaware."

The Prime Minister highlighted the diversity and antiquity of the returned artefacts, noting that they were made of various materials, including terracotta, stone, ivory, wood, copper, and bronze.

"Many of these artefacts are over 4,000 years old, with others dating back to the 19th century," he said.

Among the returned items are terracotta plaques depicting gods and goddesses, statues of Jain Tirthankaras, as well as figures of Lord Buddha and Lord Krishna.

PM Modi also mentioned bronze idols of Lord Ganesha from southern India and terracotta tiles from Jammu and Kashmir bearing male and female figures. He stressed the intricate detailing in the artefacts, particularly in the many images of Lord Vishnu from both northern and southern India.

"Our ancestors had a profound understanding of art, as reflected in these masterpieces," he added.

The Prime Minister lamented that many of these treasures had been smuggled out of the country illegally, describing it as "a serious crime" and "a form of destroying our heritage." However, he expressed satisfaction that, over the past decade, numerous artefacts and elements of India's ancient heritage have been successfully returned.

"India is working with many other nations to bring back such artefacts. When we take pride in our heritage, the world respects it too. As a result, many countries are now returning what was taken from India," PM Modi said, underscoring the importance of preserving and cherishing the nation's historical legacy.

