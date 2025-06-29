Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi extends best wishes to devotees going on Yatras, praises spirit of service

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) In the 123rd episode of his monthly radio show, 'Mann Ki Baat', on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt wishes to devotees embarking on various religious yatras across the country.

He also lauded those who, with a selfless spirit of service, contribute to the smooth and safe conduct of these spiritual journeys.

"When one embarks on a pilgrimage, the first feeling that arises is 'Let's go, we have been called!' This emotion is the soul of our pilgrimage. These pilgrimages are a means of discipline of the body, purification of the heart, of mutual love and brotherhood and a means to connect with God," the Prime Minister said.

He added that beyond personal spiritual fulfilment, pilgrimages also represent collective service.

"There is another significant aspect to these journeys. These pilgrimages are also a great ritual of opportunities for service. Whenever a pilgrimage takes place, more people engage in serving the pilgrims than those who go on the pilgrimage. Everywhere, free community kitchens and food stalls are organised, people arrange for drinking water alongside the roads with a spirit of service, medical camps and facilities are set up, and many people even arrange lodging and rest houses for pilgrims," he said.

PM Modi expressed joy over the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a long gap.

"Kailash Mansarovar means the abode of Lord Shiva. In every tradition -- be it Hindu, Buddhist, or Jain -- Kailash is considered to be the centre of faith and devotion," he noted.

Highlighting the spiritual vibrancy across India, he added, "The holy Amarnath Yatra is going to start from July 3, and the holy month of Sawan is also just a few days away. Just a few days ago, we have also seen the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath ji."

The Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of the most sacred festivals of the country, draws lakhs of devotees from across the country, who converge at the temple town to take part in it every year.

He praised the scale and unity reflected in these events. "Whether it is Odisha, Gujarat, or any other corner of the country, millions of devotees participate in this pilgrimage. From North to South and from East to West, these pilgrimages reflect the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'," he said.

"When we undertake these pilgrimages with full devotion and discipline, then we also receive their rewards," the Prime Minister said, concluding with a message of goodwill.

"I extend my best wishes to all the fortunate devotees going on the various Yatras. I also commend those who are engaged in making these Yatras successful and safe with a spirit of service," he said.

