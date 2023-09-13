Mann dedicates Punjab's 1st 'School of Eminence' to people

Amritsar, Sep 13 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday dedicated the first 'School of Eminence' to the people of state.

"Punjab is witnessing a major revolution in field of education and this school is a stepping stone for it," said the Chief Ministers.

They said this is a momentous occasion and the day is not far when Punjab will be a front ranking state in the country.

This initiative of the state will ensure access of students especially from poor and underprivileged sections to the quality education.

They said the day is not far when students from these schools will excel in every field and bring laurels for the state.

The Chief Ministers said the process has begun to transform the destiny of students by this effort.

They said that this school is just the beginning and more such schools will be opened for the well being of the poor students.

They envisioned that these schools will be the modern day temples which will bring a qualitative change in the lives of the students.

Meanwhile, both the Chief Ministers also interacted with students of the school by visiting their classrooms.

Profusely thanking both the Chief Ministers for this farsighted move, Diksha, a student of 11th standard, said earlier she used to study in a private school.

But, she said, the world class facilities that are being offered in this school were not even available in those schools.

She expressed gratitude to Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal for setting up these schools.

Kirandeep Kaur, another student who has got admission after appearing in the exam, said she hailed from a village in border area and had always aspired to become a doctor.

She said before few years this dream seemed difficult but now with this school her dream will be true soon.

She thanked both the Chief Ministers for taking this noble initiative for transforming the destiny of younger generations.

Echoing similar sentiments, Aryan and Sania, another students, said the school is a dream school with ultra modern classroom and labs.

They said they are proud to be students of this school, adding digital study and ultra modern infrastructure will help them scale new heights in life.

Both the Chief Ministers also had detailed interaction with parents of the students who also hailed both of them for this farsighted decision.

Earlier, both the Chief Ministers took salute from the guard of honour given by the NCC cadets of the school.

They also visited the newly constructed basketball court where Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains apprised them about the details of school.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.