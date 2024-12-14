Manipur: Two migrant workers from Bihar shot dead by gunmen

Imphal, Dec 14 (IANS) Two migrant workers from Bihar were shot dead by unidentified armed assailants in Manipur's Kakching district on Saturday evening, police said.

A police official in Imphal said that some armed attackers shot dead two migrant workers near the panchayat office in Keirak on Kakching-Wabagai Road when the victims along with a few others were moving by their bicycles.

Police could not confirm immediately who attacked the migrant workers.

The victims were identified as Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dasharat Kumar (17).

The deceased are residents of Rajwahi village in Yadavpur police station area under Bihar's Gopalganj district.

They were engaged in some construction work and stayed in a rented accommodation in Kakching.

The security forces have launched a search operation to nab the assailants.

Earlier on many occasions, migrant workers have been attacked in Manipur.

Meanwhile, search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

During the search operations, arms and ammunition recovered include one .22 Rifle, one .303 Rifle, 49 live rounds and various types of ammunition in Kangpokpi District.

Earlier in the day, an armed militant was killed and six others were apprehended after a fierce exchange of fire between Manipur Police Commandos and a militant group in Thoubal District.

A significant cache of arms and ammunition, along with multiple electronic devices, were also recovered from the spot.

A senior police official in Imphal said that armed militants attacked the Manipur Police Commandos at Salungpham Thongkhong during a routine patrol in Thoubal district on Saturday.

The Commando personnel also retaliated against the attack and nabbed six militants while another was injured in the gun battle. The injured cadre subsequently succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital.

All the seven militants belong to the PREPAK group, the police confirmed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.