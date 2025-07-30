Manipur, Tripura DGPs empanelled for Director General posts in Central forces

Imphal/Agartala, July 30 (IANS) Director General of Manipur Police Rajiv Singh and his Tripura counterpart Anurag were empanelled for Director General (DG) of Central forces, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior police official in Agartala said that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the empanelment of the 35 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of 1993 and 1994 batches for holding posts at the Centre at the level of DG or DG equivalent posts. These 35 senior IPS officers are of various cadres across the country.

Rajiv Singh, a Tripura cadre 1993 batch IPS officer, was appointed as Manipur Police chief, replacing P Doungel, one month after the ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state in May 2023. Singh was earlier the Additional Director General of Tripura Police before joining a central posting as Inspector General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and then moved to Manipur. The Tripura government, on May 17, appointed Anurag, an IPS officer of the 1994 batch Tripura cadre, as the state's DGP, replacing Amitabh Ranjan.

A senior police official said that Anurag has so far served Tripura in different tenures for around 16 years, and he has vast knowledge in policing in the state. Before his appointment as DGP, Anurag was the Tripura DGP (Intelligence). He served as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Longtharai Valley, and District Superintendent of Police of undivided West and South Tripura districts, apart from serving as Superintendent of Police, Special Branch and Assistant Inspector General of Police (Headquarters).

During 2003-04, Anurag also served in the UN Mission in Kosovo, and from 2005 to 2013, he was on central deputation and served as Superintendent of Police and Deputy Inspector General in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On return from central deputation, he served as Tripura Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) from 2013 to 2016. During 2016 to 2023, the IPS officer again went on central deputation and served as Inspector General, Research and Correctional Administration, Bureau of Police Research and Development and Inspector General (Personnel) in the Central Industrial Security Force, besides Joint Director and Additional Director in the CBI.

Anurag also served as the Special Investigation Team Chairman (1984 anti-Sikh riots) under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. He has been conferred with the police medal for meritorious service and the President's police medal for distinguished service.

On September 18, 2023, Anurag assumed the charge of Tripura Additional Director General of Police and was subsequently posted as Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order). He was promoted and posted as the Director General of Police (Intelligence) with the additional charge of Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) with effect from January 2024.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.