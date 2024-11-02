Manipur Police constable shoots Sub-Inspector dead after verbal spat

Imphal, Nov 2 (IANS) A Manipur Police constable in Jiribam district fatally shot his senior colleague, a Sub-Inspector rank police officer, on Saturday after a verbal spat over some issue, officials said.

Police have yet to find out the reason for the spat behind the killing.

The accused constable was immediately arrested by the other policemen.

A police official said in Imphal that the incident occurred at Mongbung village police post, an area currently under heightened security due to ongoing violence in the region.

Quoting preliminary reports from the area, the official said that police constable Bikramjit Singh allegedly opened fire, at point-blank rage, with his service rifle on Sub-Inspector Shah Jahan, who died on the spot. The two were said to have had an altercation earlier on Saturday.

The exact reasons and circumstances leading to the shooting still remain unclear, with authorities investigating the motives behind this deadly act.

The deceased Sub-Inspector was a resident of Yaripok Tulihal in Thoubal district and posted at Mongbung village police post under Jiribam police station. The accused police constable was of Naharup Pangong Makhong in Imphal East district.

After the incident, senior officials from the Jiribam police station arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough investigation. The accused constable will be interrogated to ascertain the facts surrounding the shooting and to take appropriate action.

Police officials said that a large number of Manipur Police personnel had been stationed in Mongbung village to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of residents amid escalating tensions in the district. The mixed-populated Jiribam district, adjoining southern Assam, has witnessed several incidents of violence this year. The overall situation in the district had been relatively peaceful even after ethnic violence broke out in many districts of the northeastern state since May last year.

