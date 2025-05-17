Manipur govt extends services of 10,500 Village Defence Force personnel

Imphal, May 17 (IANS) The Manipur government has extended the services of 10,500 Village Defence Force (VDF) personnel for one more year, officials said here.

Manipur government's Home Department's Joint Secretary, Mayengbam Veto Singh, said on Friday that the state government recognises the roles played by the VDF personnel as a major component of manpower of the Manipur Police in providing security to the general public.

He added that as per terms and conditions of service of VDF, engagement of VDF would be initially for one year and extendable from time to time as per the requirement of the situation and the state government from time-to-time extended the period of engagement of VDF personnel after verification of requirement and posting.

Singh said that the Governor-in-Council in its meeting, on Thursday, had approved the extension of the period of engagement of service of the existing 10,500 VDF personnel for a period of one year with effect from April 1, 2025 and till March 31, 2026.

The VDF personnel were deployed across the state and assisted the security forces in maintaining the law and order situation and ensuring the security of the villagers and local inhabitants.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, chaired the meeting of 'Governor-in-Council' on Thursday at the Raj Bhavan.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh along with Commissioners, Secretary to Governor and Secretaries from various departments.

Several proposals were discussed, mainly focusing on development projects, administrative improvements and steps to strengthen overall governance, the official said.

He added that the discussions reflected the government's efforts to improve coordination and ensure better delivery of public services.

Meanwhile, earlier the All Manipur VDF Employees' Welfare Association threatened to launch an agitation demanding to extend their service period and increase their honorarium.

The VDF personnel were also deployed in many conflict-prone red zones assisting in counter-insurgency operations and protecting civilians in peripheral areas.

