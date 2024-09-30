Manipur govt extends AFSPA excluding 19 police stations for 6 more months

Imphal, Sep 30 (IANS) The Manipur government extended the promulgation of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in the entire state, except in the jurisdiction of 19 police stations in seven districts of the Imphal Valley, for another six months with effect from October 1, officials said on Monday.

The AFSPA would remain applicable in all the hill districts, which are dominated by tribal communities.

However, since 2022, AFSPA has been gradually withdrawn from the valley districts, which are inhabited by the non-tribal Meitei community, due to the “improvement” in the security situation.

The seven districts, which are out of the purview of the AFSPA, include Imphal East and Imphal West, where the capital city of Imphal and other important localities fall.

Manipur government’s Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar in a notification said that the state government after analyzing the prevailing law and order situation in the state is of the opinion that it is not expedient to have a detailed assessment of the ground as the sister security agencies are preoccupied in maintenance of law and order.

“.... it will be premature to arrive at any conclusion or decision on such a sensitive matter without detailed assessment, thereby not appropriate to review the "Disturbed Area" status of the state at the moment,” the notification said.

It added that the declaration of "Disturbed area” status is very sensitive and may likely attract public criticism and resistance if proper care is not taken.

“Keeping in view of the above and the overall law and order situation in the state and the capability of the state machinery, the state government has decided to maintain the status quo on the present disturbed area status in the state of Manipur excluding the areas falling under the 19 police stations for a period of six months with effect from October 1,” the notification said.

The 19 nineteen Police stations where the AFSPA is not in force include Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Patsoi, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingang, Lamlai, Irilbung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakching and Jiribam.

Meanwhile, the security forces in Manipur continued their search and combing operations to rescue two youths, who were allegedly abducted by armed Kuki militants on Saturday.

A police official said that suspected Kuki militants kidnapped three youths belonging to the Meitai community while the Army rescued one of the captives on Sunday and the remaining two still are in the captivity of the extremists.

According to the police, the three youths were kidnapped by armed Kuki militants while they were en route to attend an Army recruitment examination at New Keithelmanbi in Imphal West district.

All three youths are residents of Thoubal districts.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that he asked the Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh to secure the release of two kidnapped youths.

Terming the incident as very unfortunate, the Chief Minister said that of the three youths, one was released while the two others are still in the captivity of militants.

Both the Central and state security forces continued their efforts to ensure the safe release of the two youths, he said, adding that the DGP himself had gone to the place and talked with the abductors.

“We think that there will be a positive outcome. The abductors have made some demands, but we are trying to release the two youths unconditionally,” the Chief Minister told the media.

