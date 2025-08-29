Manimahesh pilgrims must be evacuated: Himachal CM

Shimla, Aug 29 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Friday virtually presided over the disaster review meeting and sought information about the stranded Manimahesh pilgrims, the losses incurred due to flash floods and heavy rains, besides the status of relief and restoration works being carried out.

The Chief Minister directed officials of Chamba to accord priority to evacuating the pilgrims, especially the women and the children, and airlift the ill and elderly.

An official statement said the Chief Minister discussed the current situation with the Divisional Commissioner of Kangra, along with the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police of Chamba and the Superintendent of Police, both, whom are stationed in Bharmour town.

The Chief Minister directed to restore communication services be restored in other parts of the district, particularly in Bharmour, so that the people stuck up there could connect to their families.

In addition, directions were issued to make arrangements for the safe return of the devotees who were sheltered in large numbers in Chamba Chaugan. It was informed at the meeting that mobile networks have been restored in Chamba town, and a 25-km road stretch between Chamba and Bharmour has been reopened.

He directed to provide basic amenities besides providing food, shelter, first-aid, etc., to those stranded and issued directions to facilitate them so that they could safely reach their destination.

The Chief Minister was apprised about the status of roads blocked, disrupted electricity, irrigation and drinking water schemes, and about the communication services in the affected districts.

The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioners of Mandi and Kullu to ensure smooth vehicular movement through other alternate routes, and added that drinking water schemes and electricity should be restored at the earliest. Inquiring about the situation in Bara-Bhangal in Kangra district, the Chief Minister directed to airdrop of eatables and other essentials for the people there.

He also asked to carry out a speedy assessment of the land that had been washed away in the floods. It was informed that the water level in the Pong Dam has declined, and people were relocated safely from areas submerged.

CM Sukhu directed the Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti to make efforts to evacuate all the tourists by Friday evening. It was informed that 380 tourists who were stranded in Sissu have been evacuated.

The Chief Minister asked to ensure the evacuation of tourists through safe alternate routes. It was informed that the power supply has been restored at many places and the generation has been started from the Thirot electricity sub-station.

He also asked the Chief Secretary to coordinate with the district administration for the proper execution of the people and restoration of essential services.

